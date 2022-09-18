Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Dulquer Salmaan Thanks Hindi Film Audiences For 'Sita Ramam' Success

Dulquer Salmaan, who has played the lead in director Hanu Raghavapudi's critically acclaimed romantic entertainer, 'Sita Ramam', has thanked Hindi audiences for the love they have extended to his film.

Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan Instagram/ @dqsalmaan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 4:21 pm

Dulquer Salmaan, who has played the lead in director Hanu Raghavapudi's critically acclaimed romantic entertainer, 'Sita Ramam', has thanked Hindi audiences for the love they have extended to his film.

Taking to social media, Dulquer wrote: "A big, big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Hindi audiences for the love extended towards 'Sita Ramam's' Hindi theatrical release."

"The love continues to pour and grow each day. And as much love and gratitude to the Hindi media across the country for giving the film visibility and support."

"It was a wonderful event and we had the warmest reunion with our team. Always fills my heart to reunite with our Sita Garu (Mrunal Thakur), our captain Hanu sir, our own maestro Vishal, and of course our Godfather my favourite Ashwini Dutt garu. Much love and gratitude to the trailblazer Dr Jayantilal Gada for handholding us through this release."

The film, which has received a good opening in the Hindi belt as well, has already been declared a big hit in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The emotional love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The performances of the lead pair - Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi's excellent writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar's music, and P.S. Vinod's stunning visuals, have all come in for praise.

