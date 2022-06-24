Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Divyannk Patidar To Make Bollywood Debut With 'Baap'

Actor Divyannk Patidar, known for his roles in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Kasamh Se', 'Jodha Akbar', will make his Bollywood debut with the film 'Baap' featuring Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol.

Divyannk Patidar Instagram

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 5:15 pm

Actor Divyannk Patidar, last seen in the TV show 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum', is making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming action film 'Baap' featuring Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol.

He says, "I'm really excited to join the cast of such a big project in which I will get to meet so many popular stars whom I have loved since my childhood."

"It will be a dream debut for me. I feel after working in TV shows and digital projects if time favours me like this I will enjoy Bollywood opportunities. I'm really thankful to God for this project coming my way," he adds.

Patidar who started his TV career, with 'Fanaah: An Impossible Love Story', and later also acted in popular shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Kasamh Se', 'Jodha Akbar' among others is a big fan of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his role in 'Baap' has connection with his role model.

Patidar adds, "In the movie, I'm playing the role of Rohit. And I'm cast as Jackie sir's sister's boyfriend in the movie."

"I'm actually excited as my role model Hrithik Roshan also essayed Rohit in his Bollywood debut 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. I see this coincidence as good luck for me. As I'm a big fan of Hrithik sir," he adds.

[With Inputs From IANS]

