Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged to Businessman Apurva Padgaonkar, Says ‘I Will Never Walk Alone’

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, and her birthday bash was attended by her friends and family. However, what left everyone in awe was when Divya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures revealing that she is now engaged to an engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

Yes, you read it right.

In rather heartwarming news, Apurva proposed to Divya on her 30th birthday with a ring. In the pictures that Divya posted online, she is hugging and posing with the love of her life. In one of the photos, she is also flaunting her ring. In the caption, Divya made her relationship official and captioned it as, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo: A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone."

Soon after the photos went online, celebs like Arti Singh, Pavitra Punia, Sana Makbul, and Akshara Singh among others congratulated her.

For the unversed, Divya was earlier dating Varun Sood, however, they parted ways in March this year. So Divya’s engagement comes nine months after she and her former boyfriend broke up.

Divya had also issued a statement at that time and wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”