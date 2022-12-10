Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Diljit Dosanjh To Angad Bedi: You're The Only Artist From Film Industry I'm Close To

Diljit Dosanjh To Angad Bedi: You're The Only Artist From Film Industry I'm Close To

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 5:28 pm

Actor Angad Bedi and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who have worked together in the sports-drama film 'Soorma', had quite a reunion during the Mumbai leg of Diljit's 'Born To Shine' tour .

Angad, along with his wife Neha Dhupia attended Diljit's concert in Mumbai recently and took to his Instagram to share a video from the event. He wrote in the caption: "HUNAR BAAKAMAAL!!!! Rab da bandah mera Dosanjhwala!!! (Pure talent, the man of God, my Diljit Dosanjhwala) You are god's own!!!! You are an emotion which will always stay with me. I love you @diljitdosanjh tere varga kadi naai jamna Waheguru chad di kala vich rakhe (may God bestow you with eternal peace and prosperity) #diljitdosanjh #borntoshine".

Diljit spotted Angad amidst the crowd and had a cute chat. Diljit took his mic and said in Punjabi: "I love you brother. It makes me really happy to see you scale new heights of success. You're the only artist from the film industry who I'm close to. And we never made an effort, this bond has happened organically from the time we met on our film, 'Soorma'".

'Soorma', which released in 2018 also starred Taapsee Pannu and told the story of former captain of the Indian national hockey team - Sandeep Singh, who was accidentally shot at in the Kalka Shatabdi Express train, while on his way to join the national team due to leave for the World Cup in Africa two days later.

Art & Entertainment Diljit Dosanjh Angad Bedi
