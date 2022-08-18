Taapsee Pannu Recalls Anurag Kashyap’s Advice On Becoming A Star: Go And Work With Rohit Shetty

Taapsee Pannu is all set to collaborate with Pavail Gulati and Anurag Kashyap in the upcoming thriller, ‘Dobaaraa’. The film has officially opened the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, and is written by Nihit Bhave. It marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 film ‘Manmarziyaan’ and biographical drama ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (2019). In the case of Gulati, he had starred with Pannu in ‘Thappad’.

Nonetheless, the actress has several accolades in his film career, including ‘Pink’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘Badla’. However, she feels that she still hasn't achieved the level of stardom that she desires. However, her ‘Dobaaraa’ filmmaker Kashyap did come to her rescue and advised her to work with Rohit Shetty.

“I have told him that I want to be a star, and he has also scolded me. When Anurag and I fought after Dobaaraa’s edit, he said, ‘Why do you work with me? If you want to be a star, go and work with Rohit Shetty!’ But not everyone has the same formula. I want to take a different route to stardom. If Rohit Shetty does not give me a chance, what do I do?” she told Indian Express.

Well, the actress wants to be a star because she thinks it promises that her films would reach a wider audience. Like in case of her last release ‘Shabaash Mithu’, the film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and based on former Indian skipper Mithali Raj, was her first theatrical release post pandemic but ultimately tanked at the box office.

Talking about it, the actress maintained, “As an actor, there is only so much that I can do. I am an actor who wants to become a star. I did whatever I could in my capacity, to do my job. But I am not the director, not the producer of the film. It is eventually teamwork. Something definitely went wrong somewhere for it to not have worked. I am not a star yet because otherwise I would have attracted footfalls, regardless of how the film was.”

‘Dobaaraa’ is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19, and is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.