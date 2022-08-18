Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Recalls Anurag Kashyap’s Advice On Becoming A Star: Go And Work With Rohit Shetty

Taapsee Pannu recently told her 'Dobaaraa' director Anurag Kashyap that she wants to be a star and he told her that it would be possible if she works with Rohit Shetty.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu Instagram: @taapsee

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 6:20 pm

Taapsee Pannu is all set to collaborate with Pavail Gulati and Anurag Kashyap in the upcoming thriller, ‘Dobaaraa’. The film has officially opened the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, and is written by Nihit Bhave. It marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 film ‘Manmarziyaan’ and biographical drama ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (2019). In the case of Gulati, he had starred with Pannu in ‘Thappad’. 

Nonetheless, the actress has several accolades in his film career, including ‘Pink’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘Badla’. However, she feels that she still hasn't achieved the level of stardom that she desires. However, her ‘Dobaaraa’ filmmaker Kashyap did come to her rescue and advised her to work with Rohit Shetty. 

“I have told him that I want to be a star, and he has also scolded me. When Anurag and I fought after Dobaaraa’s edit, he said, ‘Why do you work with me? If you want to be a star, go and work with Rohit Shetty!’ But not everyone has the same formula. I want to take a different route to stardom. If Rohit Shetty does not give me a chance, what do I do?” she told Indian Express. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Related stories

Taapsee Pannu Talks About Her Public Spat With A Photographer; Says ‘We Are Not Morons To Lose Our Cool On Video’

I Hope Everyone Sees, Appreciates The Film: Taapsee Pannu As 'Dobaaraa' Opens The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Before Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’, Here Are 5 Other Gripping Thrillers That Are A Must Watch

Well, the actress wants to be a star because she thinks it promises that her films would reach a wider audience. Like in case of her last release ‘Shabaash Mithu’, the film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and based on former Indian skipper Mithali Raj, was her first theatrical release post pandemic but ultimately tanked at the box office.

Talking about it, the actress maintained, “As an actor, there is only so much that I can do. I am an actor who wants to become a star. I did whatever I could in my capacity, to do my job. But I am not the director, not the producer of the film. It is eventually teamwork. Something definitely went wrong somewhere for it to not have worked. I am not a star yet because otherwise I would have attracted footfalls, regardless of how the film was.”

‘Dobaaraa’ is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19, and is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Taapsee Pannu Actress Taapsee Pannu Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu Anurag Kashyap Rohit Shetty Dobaaraa Pavail Gulati Shabaash Mithu Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu Anurag Kashyap Pavail Gulati Rohit Shetty New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War