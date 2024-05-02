Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh And Neeru Bajwa’s 'Jatt & Juliet 3' To Release Worldwide On June 28

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's upcoming film 'Jatt & Juliet 3' is set to hit the big screen worldwide on June 28.

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa Photo: Instagram
Diljit took to X and Instagram to make the announcement, sharing two posters from the Punjabi film directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

He captioned it: "Fateh and Pooja are back. Jatt & Juliet 3 releasing worldwide June 28."

'Jatt & Juliet', a romantic comedy directed by Anurag Singh, was first released in 2012.

A year later, the second instalment was released. Even though Diljit and Neeru's characters were reprised, the story was not directly linked to the previous film.

Diljit’s latest offering, 'Amar Singh Chamkila', which was released on a streaming portal, received high praise.

The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was based on the eponymous singer, considered controversial over the themes he made his songs on.

