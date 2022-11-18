Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Did You Know Nayanthara Wanted To Play J Jayalalithaa In A Biopic But The Role Went To Kangana Ranaut?

Nayanthara had once shared her wish to play former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in her biopic.

Nayanthara is celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday
Nayanthara is celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 3:35 pm

Actress Nayanthara is celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday. But did you know that she once expressed her desire to play former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor J Jayalalithaa in her biopic? And as we all know, the biopic was made and featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The film was titled ‘Thalaivi’ and it was released as a Hindi-Tamil bilingual project.

It all started when AL Vijay was finalised to helm the Jayalalithaa biopic a few years ago. At that time, Nayanthara had reportedly wished to be part of the project. In fact, when in 2018, Vibri Media got on board to bankroll a project on the life of late J Jayalalithaa, several rumours suggested Nayanthara's name in the titular role. 

"I don't know if I'd be apt for the role, but I'd like to be part of the Jayalalithaa biopic," Nayanthara was quoted in an India Today report. 

Meanwhile, the actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Tamil horror thriller, ‘Connect.’ The teaser of Ashwin Saravanan’s film released on Friday on the occasion of her birthday. She recently welcomed her twin boys with husband Vignesh Shivan via surrogacy, and the couple has named their sons Ulagam and Uyir. 

Nayanthara was last seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal’, a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi, apart from featuring in ‘Godfather’.

Interestingly, a documentary on Nayanthara's journey and her fairytale wedding to Vignesh Shivan is also set to premiere on Netflix India soon. It is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by the couple's home banner, Rowdy Pictures.

