Nayanthara's Birthday: 4 Unknown Facts About The South Sensation

Nayanthara is one of the finest actors in the industry thanks to her versatile roles in Malayalam Tamil and Telugu films. She made her debut with the Malayalam movie Manassinakkare in 2003 when she was in college and later got the tag of Lady Superstar for choosing strong women-centric films that became massive hits.

The beauty, who has turned 38 today, would soon be making her Bollywood debut with Atlee’s film ‘Jawaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. On the occasion of her birthday, here are five interesting and unknown facts about Nayanthara.

* Nayanthara was reportedly approached to do the special song in Sharukh Khan's starrer 'Chennai Express' (2013). However, she declined the offer to be the part of film's song directed by Rohit Shetty due to unknown reasons. Post which the makers roped in Priyamani to dance with Shah Rukh for the song ‘1234…Get on the Dance floor’

*In 2021, Nayanthara's fiancée Vignesh Shivan and she together launched a production house called ‘Rowdy Pictures’ and produced films such as ‘Koozhangal’, ‘Netrikann’ and ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadh’. She also co-owns a lip Balm company with Dr. Renita Rajan.

* She made her film debut in 2003 with the Malayalam film 'Manassinakkare' and is still going strong and in the top position even after 19 years in Indian cinema. She has acted in all the major Indian film industries except Hindi. This year she is making her Hindi debut too with 'Jawaan'. In Telugu, she has superhit films such as 'Dubai Seenu', 'Lakshmi', 'Anjaneyulu', 'Simha', and 'Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), and is currently busy shooting for her upcoming 'Godfather'. She might have missed the opportunity to act in Hindi, but now she is also making her acting debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Jawaan’.

* She was reportedly brought up as a Christian but she embraced Hinduism on 7th August 2011 at Arya Samaj in Chennai and has gone through Shuddhi Karma as per Vedas and received a conversion certificate to Hinduism. She has also played the role of ‘Sita’ alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna as Rama in Bapu’s ‘Sri Rama Rajyam’.