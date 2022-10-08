Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Shares '60 Day Blast' While Shooting 'Jawan' With Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. It is written and directed by Atlee of' Bigil' fame.

SRK in Jawan
SRK in Jawan YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 8:31 am

Shah Rukh Khan's fans can't wait to see their superstar in his next film 'Jawan', which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In a recent social media post, King Khan shared an update about the making of his film and the blast he had with the entire team including the members of his production company Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

He shares how all of them bonded during the making of the movie and had a great time interacting Rajinikanth who also visited the sets.

Taking to Twitter late Friday night, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”

To his tweet, Amazon Prime commented saying, “srk + nayanthara + anirudh + vijay sethupathi + thalapathy vijay + atlee = making everything so wholesome."  

The film that is made under Shah Rukh Khan productions also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. It is written and directed by Atlee of' Bigil' fame.

In the first look of the film, Shah Rukh sported a bandaged look. The film is an action thriller and is said to have Shah Rukh in a dual role.

Apart from 'Jawan', SRK will also be seen in 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. This will be followed by Jawan on June 2, and then Dunki, in December, a Rajkumar Hirani film featuring Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh.

The actor was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero'.

Related stories

'Karthikeya 2' Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Is A Huge Shah Rukh Khan Fan

Mani Ratnam: Everyone Except Shah Rukh Khan Agreed To Wear Harness For 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shahrukh Khan Jawan Bollywood Actor Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathy Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'I Hate You Indian', 'Go Back To Your Country', 'Dirty Hindu': 5 Times Indians Faced Abuse In US

'I Hate You Indian', 'Go Back To Your Country', 'Dirty Hindu': 5 Times Indians Faced Abuse In US

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect