Shah Rukh Khan Shares '60 Day Blast' While Shooting 'Jawan' With Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

Shah Rukh Khan's fans can't wait to see their superstar in his next film 'Jawan', which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In a recent social media post, King Khan shared an update about the making of his film and the blast he had with the entire team including the members of his production company Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

He shares how all of them bonded during the making of the movie and had a great time interacting Rajinikanth who also visited the sets.

Taking to Twitter late Friday night, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”

To his tweet, Amazon Prime commented saying, “srk + nayanthara + anirudh + vijay sethupathi + thalapathy vijay + atlee = making everything so wholesome."

The film that is made under Shah Rukh Khan productions also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. It is written and directed by Atlee of' Bigil' fame.

In the first look of the film, Shah Rukh sported a bandaged look. The film is an action thriller and is said to have Shah Rukh in a dual role.

Apart from 'Jawan', SRK will also be seen in 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. This will be followed by Jawan on June 2, and then Dunki, in December, a Rajkumar Hirani film featuring Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh.

The actor was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero'.