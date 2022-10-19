Vignesh Shivan Posts Cryptic Notes Amid Surrogacy Row: Train Mind To See Good In Everything

Tamil cinema's celebrity couple -- actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan – became parents of two baby boys born earlier this month. However, when Vignesh Shivan, whose grand wedding with Nayanthara on June 9 this year created a buzz, announced on October 9 that Nayanthara and he had turned parents, it raised a lot of speculations. It was so because the conditions for a couple to avail of surrogacy is that they must have been married for five years.

Soon, several reports claimed that the couple had violated surrogacy laws to become parents. But next up, it was reported that the couple, in an affidavit, had submitted that they got married six years ago.

Now amid the surrogacy row, Vignesh Shivan shared a series of cryptic posts on Instagram and hinted at frustrating days. Sharing a quote by filmmaker Ethan Coen, which read, “Like any kind of writing, there are good days. But even frustrating days can be rewarding sometimes,” Vignesh hinted at being positive.

He also shared another post, which read as, “Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.”

Vignesh Shivan shares posts on Instagram Instagram

Meanwhile, talking about their surrogate, recent reports claimed that in the affidavit submitted to the Tamil Nadu Health Department, Vignesh and Nayanthara mentioned that the surrogate mother who gave birth to their children was a relative of Nayanthara and that she was based out of Dubai.

Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot in a grand ceremony in June this year. The wedding was attended by a host of celebrities including superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, director Mani Ratnam, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Karthi, and Jyothika.