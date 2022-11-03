Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dibyendu Bhattacharya To Play Anushka Sharma's Coach In 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya will be seen essaying the role of the coach in the upcoming film 'Chakda 'Xpress'.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Dibyendu Bhattacharya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 3:10 pm

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is currently enjoying the response to the second season of the crime-drama streaming series 'Jamtara', will be seen essaying the role of the coach in the upcoming Anushka Sharma-starrer film 'Chakda 'Xpress'. 

The actor recently completed the Kolkata schedule of the film in his home city. The film, which is touted to be the comeback film of Anushka Sharma after a brief sabbatical, will see the actress portraying the role of Indian pacer Jhullan Goswami.

Opening up about the film, Dibyendu said: "'Chakda 'Xpress' is a very special film. It embodies the never-say-never attitude of one of the biggest icons in the field of women's cricket. Also, highlighting the fact we recently completed our Kolkata schedule, which also happens to be my home town."

The film's schedule was underway during the most important time of the year for all those who live in Kolkata - Durga Pujo, and was wrapped up recently.

"It is a different feeling of delight each time I visit Kolkata. It happened to be around Pujo and there's definitely something magical in the air in Kolkata during Pujo. Anushka and the entire team are very talented and it is always a pleasure to share screen space with such gifted people," the actor concluded.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dibyendu Bhattacharya Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya Chakda Xpress Anushka Sharma Upcoming Movie Bollywood Mumbai Kolkata
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported