Dia Mirza On World Environment Day: My Mother Has Been Battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder Because Of Pollution

Actress Dia Mirza has been one of the very few celebs from Bollywood who has always spoken up for the betterment of the environment and helped in initiatives on climate change.

On World Environment Day, she says, "Like all the roles that I play in my personal and professional life, I take my work as an earth citizen very seriously. Being a climate champion is the role of a lifetime for me. The work I do for the planet as a Sustainable Development Goals Advocate and a U.N. Environment Goodwill Ambassador is my calling. As an earth citizen and a mother, I am personally invested in the health and well-being of our environment because our health and survival depend on what we do for or against the earth. Every negative or positive action is right now impacting the planet and I hope to continue doing my bit to make a difference."

Mirza has never shied away from taking a clear stand when it comes to issues like plastic pollution, climate change, afforestation, shrinking animal habitats, and biodiversity loss.

Talking about the same, she says, "Using my platform to speak about these issues is important but even more necessary is to inspire change by example. Over the years, walking the talk has been a priority, so I have been very transparent about how I manage my waste and steer clear of single-use plastics on my shoots and while travelling. My search for sustainable products for my home has led me to invest in eco-friendly businesses. I have switched to a mostly plant-based diet, grow trees for all celebrations/birthdays, and I routinely highlight the importance of using green products like bamboo brushes, biodegradable sanitary napkins, metal bottles, and more."

Talking of today’s youth, and how they can spearhead the movement, she adds, "When I campaign for the survival of snow leopards, speak about ceaseless fires in our parched forests, or talk about how pollution is impacting even our unborn children, I am addressing the young because they will inherit this planet. My goal is to mainstream conversations about issues that do not get enough bandwidth in the media even though they impact every living being on this earth. My mother has been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder because of pollution and I worry about the kind of air my son will grow up to breathe."

She has been part of campaigns like #BeatPlasticPollution, initiatives against illegal wildlife trade and the recent event, ‘Me The Change: Women For The Planet’ as well as ‘Greenathons’.

"This is the fiftieth anniversary of World Environment Day and we must take cognizance of how much of the earth's green cover, biodiversity and resources we have lost to our greed and heedless consumption. This is the only window we have to fight for the earth and we must make the most of it or we will be too late," Mirza concludes by talking about World Environment Day.