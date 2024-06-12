Dhanush's ‘Captain Miller’ And Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bhakshak' Nominated For Best Foreign Language Film At UK National Film Awards

Actor Dhanush's Tamil film ‘Captain Miller’ and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhakshak' have bagged nominations in the category for Best Foreign Language Film at the UK National Film Awards 2024.
'Captain Miller' and 'Bhakshak' have got the nominations along with other films, like ‘You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack’ (Spain), ‘The Parades’ (Japan), ‘Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie’ (Philippines), ‘Sixty Minutes’ (Germany) and ‘The Heartbreak Agency’ (Germany). The 10th annual National Film Awards UK will be held on July 3, 2024.
'Captain Miller' and 'Bhakshak' getting the nominations is a great achievement for India. Now, let's see whether they bag the award or not.
The makers of ‘Captain Miller’, shared the good news on their X handle. The post read: ''Happy to announce #CaptainMiller has been nominated in the Prestigious National Film Awards , London for the category " Best Foreign Language Film 2024 (sic)''.
'Captain Miller' revolves around the story of a militant, who fights against the British rule to protect and support the people of his village. 'Captain Miller' released on January 12, 2024. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film was also a blockbuster. It earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, it also starred Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Edward Sonnenblick in key roles.
'Bhakshak’ starring Bhumi Pednekar also received positive responses. Bhumi played a journalist who is on a mission to find out the truth of a heinous crime of human trafficking and child abuse at a shelter home. Directed by Pulkit, the film is inspired by real-life events. It released on Netflix on February 9.