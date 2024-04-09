During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dev, who is basking in the film’s success, recalled how he was once “ashamed” of his roots. “There was a time when I was ashamed of the Indian part of my heritage. When you're in school in Greater London, it's not the coolest. I'm trying what I can to not show that part, going into films like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and doing all these kinds of movies. I realised that with the first movie I'm going to direct, I'm not going to double down, I'm going to triple down on culture,” he said.