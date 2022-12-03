David Harbour Talks About 'Crazy' Experience Of Auditioning For Madonna's Movie

Actor David Harbour claims he was invited to audition for Queen of Pop -- Madonna's 2011 movie "W.E." because she thought he was "sexy".

The 47-year-old "Stranger Things" actor recently shared the "crazy" process he went through after being asked to try out for a part in the singer-turned-director's 2011 royal drama "W.E." -- which told the story of King Edward VIII's love affair with American divorcee Wallis Simpson, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It was a crazy thing. It was a real cloak-and-dagger type of experience," David said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Harbour was not told anything about the movie before the audition as the casting director informed him the project was "top secret" and he was convinced he was being courted by a powerhouse moviemaker like Ridley Scott or Martin Scorsese.

He went on, "I got a call from a casting director that I knew very well, saying they're putting together a top-secret movie read through, but you just have to show up at the St. Regis (hotel) and go in this room, and all will be revealed. And I was like, 'This is really weird and creepy' ... And so all weekend, I was literally thinking about Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese."

The only thing the actor was told was that the director had watched his sex scene in 2008 film "Revolutionary Road" and thought he was "sexy".

Harbour then added: "I show up at the St. Regis, and I get in the room, and there's a bunch of other New York actors there, and in walks Madonna, who's directing this movie. The first thing that flooded over me, I was like, 'Wow, Madonna thinks I'm sexy'."

He explained he was overwhelmed by the experience because he'd had a crush on the pop superstar since the 1980s and, even though he didn't get the part, he did land an invitation to Madonna's birthday party.

Harbour said of the experience, "(It was) one of the coolest things I've ever done ... She came in, and she was in like this gorgeous, emerald dress. And then the party started, and she put on sweatpants, and they just cranked Madonna music. I danced with Madonna to Madonna music. On my headstone, that is it!"