Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe Learns Playing Accordian To Prep For 'Weird' Al Yankovic Biopic

Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe learned from Weird Al Yankovic how to play the accordion.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe
Actor Daniel Radcliffe Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 10:57 pm

Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe learned from Weird Al Yankovic how to play the accordion.

Playing the musician in biopic 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story', the 33-year-old actor recalled how Yankovic taught him how to play the instrument in preparation for the part, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Honestly, the thing that we worked on the most together was the accordion," Daniel told IndieWire at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Eric Appel's film.

"He gave me some accordion lessons, which is something that I can take to my grave. I don't need anything else."

The actor does not expect audiences to take "a moral" from the film but hopes the spoof helps people delve into their own "weirdness."

The 'Harry Potter' star said: "This is not a movie that we expect you to sit down and take a moral from the story."

"But if there's something to it, it's about leaning into your own weirdness and that being a way of finding your own happiness, Radcliffe continued. "(Yankovic) is so authentically himself and that has led to this wonderful film, as well as his incredible career."

Evan Rachel Wood portrays pop icon Madonna in the film but doubts the singer will react to the movie.

She said: "I don't think she's going to respond at all. She has other things on her mind and other things to do."

The 35-year-old actress continued: "I love Madonna. I've met her before. We've been very friendly. So I think we're cool. I'm hoping we're cool. And the good news is nothing in this movie actually happened, so I'm a little safe there."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Daniel Radcliffe Hollywood Actor/Actress Weird Al Yankovic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Biopic Musician Toronto ­International Film Festival
