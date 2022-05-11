Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Daisy Ridley To Lead Noir Thriller 'Magpie'

Based on an original idea by actress Daisy Ridley, 'Magpie' follows a couple whose lives are thrown into disarray when their daughter is cast opposite a controversial major star.

Daisy Ridley To Lead Noir Thriller 'Magpie'
Daisy Ridley Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 3:46 pm

‘Star Wars’ alum Daisy Ridley will topline an upcoming noir thriller movie, titled ‘Magpie’. The 30-year-old actor will star with Shazad Latif, known for featuring in ‘Spooks’ and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, in the movie.

According to Deadline, Award-winning British theatre talent Sam Yates will make his feature directorial debut with the film, which will also feature actor Matilda Lutz.

Based on an original idea by Ridley, the film's script has been penned by writer Tom Bateman. It follows a couple whose lives are thrown into disarray when their daughter is cast opposite a controversial major star.

‘Magpie’ is produced by Ridley and Bateman of Werewolf Films and Kate Solomon of 55 Films. It is expected to start shooting early next year in London.

Related stories

Before Bruce Willis, 5 Hollywood Celebs Who Publicly Discussed Their Chronic Illnesses

Cameron Diaz Reveals Facing 'Heavy Misogyny' In Hollywood

How Hollywood Celebs Have Mastered The Art Of Public Statues

Ridley is best known for playing Rey in three ‘Star Wars’ movies – ‘The Force Awakens’ (2015), ‘The Last Jedi’ (2017) and ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ (2019).

She will next star in the psychological thriller ‘The Marsh King's Daughter’ and biographical drama ‘Young Woman And The Sea’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Actor/Actress Film Industry Thriller Daisy Ridley Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: India Women Lose To South Korea

Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: India Women Lose To South Korea