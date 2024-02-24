‘Crakk’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal’s Film Collects Rs 4 Crore

‘Crakk: Jeetega… Toh Jiyegaa’, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, is billed as India’s first ‘extreme sports action film’. Released on February 23, the film had a decent opening at the box office. As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4 crore at the box office on day one. 'Crakk' still remains to be seen how the Aditya Dutt-directorial performs over the weekend, which will be its real test. ‘Crakk’ is battling against the political thriller ‘Article 370’ at the box office, and the latter made Rs 5.7 crore on day one.