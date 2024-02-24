‘Crakk’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal’s Film Collects Rs 4 Crore

‘Crakk: Jeetega… Toh Jiyegaa’, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, is billed as India’s first ‘extreme sports action film’. Released on February 23, the film had a decent opening at the box office. As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4 crore at the box office on day one. 'Crakk' still remains to be seen how the Aditya Dutt-directorial performs over the weekend, which will be its real test. ‘Crakk’ is battling against the political thriller ‘Article 370’ at the box office, and the latter made Rs 5.7 crore on day one.
According to Sacnilk, ‘Crakk’ witnessed an overall 29.69 percent occupancy. In Mumbai, the film had 441 shows and witnessed 31.50 percent occupancy. In Delhi and NCR, there were 695 shows with 36.25 percent occupancy.
Apart from starring in it, Vidyut has also produced the film. ‘Crakk’ is also Arjun Rampal’s first Hindi film since he starred in ‘Dhaakad’, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Nora Fatehi was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Thank God’. Also, ‘Crakk’ is Amy Jackson’s first film announcement post her engagement with Ed Westwick.
As far as Vidyut’s career graph is concerned, the opening of ‘Crakk’ exceeds that of his last film, ‘IB 71’. ‘Crakk’ has also performed better than Commando, which made Rs 3.7 crore on day one when it was released in 2013. Vidyut’s career best opening remains ‘Commando’ 2, which made Rs 5.1 crore.
As per its official synopsis, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, the film is co-produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, along with Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.
Talking about the film, Vidyut had earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."