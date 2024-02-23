Speaking to ANI, Arjun Rampal revealed that he went through a massive physical transformation for ‘Crakk.’ He revealed that he achieved the body with strict training. Talking about his fitness journey for the role, he shared his diet plans and his exercise routine. Rampal said, “For this role, I had to go way lighter and work on my agility. I swam every day in open waters to increase my cardiovascular strength. I ran 10K thrice a week and ate clean. I had to make sacrifices to get in shape and tip the scale in my favour. I ate a lot of protein and followed a strictly veg diet thrice a week.”