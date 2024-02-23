Arjun Rampal has undergone physical transformation in numerous roles throughout his career. For his latest film ‘Crakk’, the actor went through a transformation and rigorous training. In a recent interview, Rampal revealed how much he had to let go of to get the body he is flaunting in the film.
Speaking to ANI, Arjun Rampal revealed that he went through a massive physical transformation for ‘Crakk.’ He revealed that he achieved the body with strict training. Talking about his fitness journey for the role, he shared his diet plans and his exercise routine. Rampal said, “For this role, I had to go way lighter and work on my agility. I swam every day in open waters to increase my cardiovascular strength. I ran 10K thrice a week and ate clean. I had to make sacrifices to get in shape and tip the scale in my favour. I ate a lot of protein and followed a strictly veg diet thrice a week.”
The actor also revealed the challenges he faced because he suffered from slipped discs in the process. He continued, “While shooting, I suffered from two slip discs, and production kindly paused shoot for 2 weeks so I could recover. I had to be careful but at the same time get stronger to give my best performance. And of course, to keep Vidyut in mind because he's also very well-built and does an excellent job on himself.”
‘Crakk’ revolves around the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to underground sports. The movie is touted to be a survival thriller. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson, Nora Fatehi, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Aditya Datt.