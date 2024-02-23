Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!' Is Pure High-Octane Actions, Emotions

'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!', directed by Aditya Datt, is a heart-pounding action thriller that delivers a captivating cinematic experience from beginning to end. The opening scene of the movie, an adrenaline-pumping train ride, sets the tone of the movie, and has the audience hooked.

The movie kicks off with Siddhu, a fearless daredevil from Mumbai, whose sole ambition is to compete in the underground extreme sports competition known as Maidaan.