Gabriella, who has two children with Arjun, added: “We wanted his attire to exude power while maintaining a sense of effortless coolness. Another aspect that we had to consider while designing his outfits was that it’s an action film, so he will be doing the most insane stunts and action; therefore, his clothes also needed to be statement and slick while allowing him to move."

Sharing about the process of designing costumes for an action film, Gabriella said: "Having extremely beautiful looks made and then cutting holes in them feels like sacrilege, but you have to do what you have to do for a harness.”