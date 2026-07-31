Come, Sing Along: Abhangs With Mahesh Kale

For more than a decade, Mahesh Kale has been leaving his home in California to travel to India in the months of July and August every year to tour the country for his ‘Abhangwari’ concerts. In Delhi, at Kale’s recent concert at the Bharat Mandapam auditorium seating over a thousand, nearly 50 per cent of the listeners were non-Maharashtrian, proving that the popularity of abhangs is no longer confined to those who understand the lyrics. Kale says, “When you are actually in the act of devotion, and you can bring people into that zone. Language is no longer a barrier, it is a facilitator. As long as the context of the Sant Sahitya is understood, the feeling is so universal it touches a chord with everyone. Not just within India but in Australia, Japan, Singapore, Scotland, everywhere…We sometimes forget that us humans have a lot more in common than not.”