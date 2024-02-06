Musicians To Honour Nightingale Of India, Lata Mangeshkar, Through 'Sangeetmay Baithak' On 2nd Death Anniversary

On Tuesday, February 6, an exclusive, special event titled ‘Sangeetmay Baithak’ is all set to commemorate the second anniversary of the passing of the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. The occasion will bring together prominent musicians in the Indian film industry, who will collectively honour the iconic vocalist, often referred to as the nightingale of India.
What’s important to note is that the event is being held after Lata Mangeshkar’s sisters - Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar - granted permission.
Esteemed figures slated to take part in this unique gathering encompass renowned lyricists, musicians, and vocalists from the industry. Such big names include Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Suresh Wadkar, Shaan, Kunal Ganjawala, Sudesh Bhosle, Shailendra Singh, Sanjay Tandon, Annu Malik, Shabbir Kumar, Nitin Mukesh, Lalit Pandit, Richa Sharma, Madhushree, Jaspinder Narula, Sadhna Sargam, Bela Sulakhe, Harshdeep Kaur, Sneha Pant, Sanjivani Bhelande. They will all be paying tribute to the late singer, keeping her in their memories through her evergreen songs.
The anticipated attendees at this special occasion include Javed Akhtar, composers Anandji Bhai, Pyarelalji, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Himesh Reshammiya.
In the making of this exceptional event, Sanjay Tandon, the Founder and CEO of the Indian Singers and Musicians Rights Association (ISAMRA), also has a distinctive role to play.
Tandon said, “Like any normal family, ISAMRA is also a big family like all the singers and musicians. In such a situation, it is very important that this family meets from time to time and knows about each other’s condition,” adding, “Know the trick. I am very happy that the issue of royalty which was raised by Lata Mangeshkar in the 60s, has now been resolved under ISAMRA. In such a situation, we will once again gather like a family and pay tribute to the late, remembering the contribution of Lata Mangeshkar. We will pay our respects to her.”
For those not familiar, the singer had passed away at the age of 92 on this day in 2022, due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Prior to her demise, she had received continuous treatment for pneumonia and COVID-19.