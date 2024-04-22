Art & Entertainment

Christina Hendricks Marries DOP George Bianchini With ‘Grand Celebration’

Actress Christina Hendricks has tied the knot with cinematographer George Bianchini.

US%20Weekly
Christina Hendricks, George Bianchini Photo: US Weekly
The wedding ceremony took place at the historic Napoleon House in New Orleans.

The guest list included ‘Mad Men’ creator Matt Weiner, Christian Siriano, Mae Whitman, and Retta, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Hendricks told ‘People’ that both she and Bianchini opted for the Big Easy as their wedding destination due to their shared affection for the city.

"New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me. And then, when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle," she explained.

"It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually.”

Regarding their choice of venue, they settled on Napoleon House -- a French Quarter landmark that was once the residence of New Orleans mayor Nicholas Girod, who famously offered Napoleon Bonaparte refuge during his exile -- after being captivated by the restaurant's history and eclectic charm.

"It's got this rustic Cuban, Spanish, European-textured, high-low feeling to it, which I guess is how we feel about ourselves a little bit -- a little high-low," Hendricks said.

"It's got the most gorgeous walls with paint peeling off, and then you walk upstairs and there's these grand dining rooms with the beautiful ceilings.”

As per ‘People’, the couple, who began dating in 2020 and got engaged in February 2023, invited 76 guests, a number Hendricks says felt perfect for her and Bianchini.

“It seemed like the right amount for us to be able to embrace and visit with everyone and not feel overwhelmed," she explained.

"But it's certainly not a tiny, intimate wedding. No, (we wanted) a celebration -- a grand celebration.”

