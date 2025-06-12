Cannes Film Festival 2026 Dates Out

It has been less than three weeks the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended and the dates of Cannes 2026 are announced. On Wednesday, the festival announced the news on Instagram. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will roll out its red carpet on May 12, 2026 and will run till May 23, 2026.
"We already know the dates for #Cannes2026 ⏳SAVE THE DATE: the Festival de Cannes will be back for its 79th edition from May 12 to 23, 2026!," read the caption on the post.
The dates for Cannes market are yet to be announced. This year it took place May 13-21 during the festival (May 13-23).
Bollywood at Cannes 2025
This year, several celebs attended the festival. Also, movies like Homebound by Neeraj Ghaywan, Tanvi the Great by Anupam Kher, and a restored version of Aranyer Din Ratri, by Satyajit Ray, were screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.
Stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Aditi Rao Hydari and others made stunning red carpet appearances.
Also, the proud moment for India was filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, for her film All We Imagine As Light, was part of the Cannes jury.
Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi won the Palme d’Or, for his film, It Was Just An Accident and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, bagged the Grand Prize. Kleber Mendonça Filho and Wagner Moura clinched the Best Director and Best Actor awards for The Secret Agent, while Nadia Melliti took home the Best Actress trophy for La Petite Dernière. Jean-Pierrer and Luc Dardenne won Best Screenplay for Young Mothers.