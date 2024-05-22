Art & Entertainment

Cannes Entries 'All We Imagine As Light' And 'Santosh' Find North American Buyers

“All We Imagine as Light”, Payal Kapadia's competition entry for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, has found a distributor for its release in North America.

Instagram
'All We Imagine As Light', 'Santosh' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

“All We Imagine as Light”, Payal Kapadia's competition entry for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, has found a distributor for its release in North America.

According to American news outlet Variety, two companies -- Sideshow and Janus Films -- have jointly acquired the North American (US and Canada) rights to the movie, which is the first Indian film in 30 years and first ever by an Indian female director to be screened in the main competition of the prestigious film gala.

Sideshow and Janus Films are planning a theatrical release, the report by Variety added.

Janus, which was set up in 1956, handles rights in all media to an extensive library that includes the work of Michelangelo Antonioni, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, Abbas Kiarostami, Akira Kurosawa, Andrei Tarkovsky, Francois Truffaut, Agnes Varda.

The company also handles many titles of Indian cinema legend Satyajit Ray, including the critically-acclaimed "Apu" trilogy, comprising "Pather Panchali" (1955), "Aparajito" (1956) and "The World of Apu" (1959).

Besides Kapadia's film, the North American rights to Sandhya Suri’s “Santosh”, which was screened under the Un Certain Regard section, has been acquired by Metrograph Pictures.

Metrograph Pictures will distribute the film theatrically, with additional release details to be announced at a later date.

“All We Imagine as Light”, also written by Kapadia, marks her narrative feature debut. An alumna of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Kapadia is best known for her acclaimed documentary “A Night of Knowing Nothing”, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Director’s Fortnight side-bar where it won the Oeil d’or (Golden Eye) award. Her short film "Afternoon Clouds" in Cinefondation, a category dedicated to support next generation of talented filmmakers.

The Malayalam-Hindi feature will be screened alongside 19 other highly anticipated titles, including films from master directors Francis Ford Coppola (“Megalopolis”) and Yorgos Lanthimos (“Kinds of Kindness”).

“All We Imagine as Light” is about Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband that throws her life into disarray. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend.

One day the two nurses go on a road trip to a beach town where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest, according to the plotline.

The film, an Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India, features an ensemble cast of Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azees Nedumangad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. New Covid Wave In Singapore: No Need For Panic, Assures TN Govt
  2. Death Toll In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Incident Rises To 17
  3. Bangladesh MP Goes Missing In MP, Cops Suspect Chopped Body Found In Newtown Might Be His
  4. Onions Bring Tears To Nashik Farmers, Puts Candidates In A Soup
  5. Man Behind Metro Graffiti Targeting Kejriwal Arrested From Bareilly
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes Entries 'All We Imagine As Light' And 'Santosh' Find North American Buyers
  2. AR Rahman Reveals His Mother Thought His Oscar, Golden Globe Trophies Were Made Of Gold: She Wrapped It In A Towel
  3. 'Heeramandi': Jason Shah Calls Sharmin Segal Performance 'One-Tone', Says Alamzeb Had 'A Lot Of Scope'
  4. Actor Rohit Saraf: ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Is Not A Remake Or Sequel Of 'Ishq Vishk'
  5. Matthew Perry's Death Under Investigation In Connection With Ketamine Level Found In Actor's Blood
Sports News
  1. Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: England Coach Gareth Southgate Makes Massive Harry Kane Injury Revelation
  3. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  4. T20 World Cup: Ponting Backs Kohli, Says 'He's My First Pick' Despite Critics In India
  5. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Downs Gilmour To Reach Second Round
World News
  1. Rishi Sunak Ditches Plan To Scrap UK Graduate Visa Route For Foreign Students After Backlash: Report
  2. Israel Recalls Ambassadors From Ireland, Norway Over Recognition Of A Palestinian State
  3. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  4. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  5. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says TMC Turned Bengal Into Infiltrators' 'Safe Haven'; Rajnath Slams Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad