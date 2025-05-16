Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025 Day 3: Ariana Greenblatt, Andie MacDowell, Elena Lenina And Others Grace The Red Carpet

On the third day of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, celebrities walked the red carpet for the premiere of the film Case 137 (French: Dossier 137). Here are the photos.

Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Ariana Greenblatt
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Ariana Greenblatt at Case 137 premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Ariana Greenblatt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Andie MacDowell
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Andie MacDowell during Case 137 premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Andie MacDowell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Veena Praveenar Singh
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Veena Praveenar Singh during Case 137 premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Veena Praveenar Singh poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Elena Lenina
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Elena Lenina during Case 137 premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Elena Lenina poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Luma Grothe
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Luma Grothe during Case 137 premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Luma Grothe poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Ariana Greenblatt
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Ariana Greenblatt during Case 137 premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Ariana Greenblatt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Diane Kruger
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Diane Kruger during Case 137 premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Diane Kruger poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Josephine Japy
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Josephine Japy and Melanie Laurent during Case 137 premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Josephine Japy, left, and Melanie Laurent pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Lea Drucker
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Lea Drucker during Case 137 premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Lea Drucker poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Irina Shayk
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Irina Shayk during Case 137 premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Irina Shayk poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

11/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Diane Kruger
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Diane Kruger during Case 137 premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Diane Kruger poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

12/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Case 137 premiere: Indira Ampiot
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Indira Ampiot during Case 137 premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Indira Ampiot poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Case 137' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

13/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Alessandra Ambrosio at Red Sea FF Women in Cinema Gala
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Alessandra Ambrosio at Red Sea FF Women in Cinema Gala | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Alessandra Ambrosio poses for photographers upon arrival for the Red Sea International Film Festival's Women In Cinema Gala Event at the 78th international film festival, Antibes, southern France.

14/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Jessica Alba at Red Sea FF Women in Cinema Gala
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Jessica Alba at Red Sea FF Women in Cinema Gala | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Jessica Alba poses for photographers upon arrival for the Red Sea International Film Festival's Women In Cinema Gala Event at the 78th international film festival, Antibes, southern France.

15/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Shanina Shaik at Red Sea FF Women in Cinema Gala
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Shanina Shaik at Red Sea FF Women in Cinema Gala | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Shanina Shaik poses for photographers upon arrival for the Red Sea International Film Festival's Women In Cinema Gala Event at the 78th international film festival, Antibes, southern France.

16/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Cannes Magnum party: Caroline Daur
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Caroline Daur at Cannes Magnum party | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Caroline Daur poses for photographers upon arrival at the Magnum Cannes Beach Party at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

17/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Cannes Magnum party: Romee Strijd
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Romee Strijd at Cannes Magnum party | Photo: Gabriel Hutchinson/AP Content Services for Magnum

Romee Strijd smiles for a photograph upon arrival at the Magnum Crack Into Pleasure party in Cannes, France.

18/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Cannes Magnum party: Charli xcx
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Charli xcx at Cannes Magnum party | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Charli xcx poses for photographers upon arrival at the Magnum Cannes Beach Party at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

19/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Cannes Magnum party: Charli xcx
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Charli xcx at Cannes Magnum party | Photo: Gabriel Hutchinson/AP Content Services for Magnum

Charli xcx arrives at the Magnum Crack Into Pleasure party in Cannes, France.

20/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, Cannes Magnum party: Indira Ampiot
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Indira Ampiot at Cannes Magnum party | Photo: Gabriel Hutchinson/AP Content Services for Magnum

Indira Ampiot poses for photographers upon arrival at the Magnum Crack Into Pleasure party in Cannes, France.

21/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival, at Cannes Magnum party: Lea Elui
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Lea Elui at Cannes Magnum party | Photo: Gabriel Hutchinson/AP Content Services for Magnum

Lea Elui poses for photographers upon arrival at the Magnum Crack Into Pleasure party in Cannes, France.

22/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival Dalloway photo call: Freya Mavor
Cannes 2025, Day 3: Freya Mavor at Dalloway photo call | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Freya Mavor poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Dalloway' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

23/23
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival
Cannes 2025, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

People watch a movie at the beach during the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.

