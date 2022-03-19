Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

BTS Member Jin Undergoes Emergency Surgery; In Better Condition Now

South Korean boy band BTS Member Jin underwent an emergency surgery on Friday (March 18) and was released from hospital on Saturday (March 19).

BTS Member Jin Undergoes Emergency Surgery; In Better Condition Now
'BTS' Member Jin Instagram - @jin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 8:13 pm

Jin, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, had to undergo emergency surgery after injuring his left index finger, according to the management agency for the group.

South Korean entertainment company, BigHit Music, said Jin sustained the injury while doing his "daily activities" in a statement posted on the fan community forum Weverse.

The singer was taken to a nearby hospital's emergency room for an examination and underwent treatment on Friday (March 18).

Related stories

BTS: J-Hope Shares Videos Of Soundchecks Ahead Of Seoul Concert

BTS Members Junkook And V Deny Rumours Of Fight During V Live

BTS Announces Four New Shows In Las Vegas

The statement by the music company read, “He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday.”

According to the company’s statement, the 29-year-old musician's surgery "went well," and he was released on Saturday (March 19).

The statement further added, “He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health.”

The company concluded the statement saying they will provide full support to the singer for his recovery. “We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists.”

The South Korean pop group's BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-Seoul concert has just concluded.

Jin, along with fellow band members V, RM, Suga, and Jimin, tested positive for coronavirus in December of last year. After spending time in quarantine, they all recovered.

BTS's 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour was extended by four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier this month. The band of seven is set to perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.

- With Inputs from PTI

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) Jin Music Concert Music Emergency Surgery Finger Injury BTS BigHit Music South Korean Boy Band Entertainment K-Pop BTS Jin India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years