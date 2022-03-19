BTS Member Jin Undergoes Emergency Surgery; In Better Condition Now

Jin, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, had to undergo emergency surgery after injuring his left index finger, according to the management agency for the group.

South Korean entertainment company, BigHit Music, said Jin sustained the injury while doing his "daily activities" in a statement posted on the fan community forum Weverse.

The singer was taken to a nearby hospital's emergency room for an examination and underwent treatment on Friday (March 18).

The statement by the music company read, “He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday.”

According to the company’s statement, the 29-year-old musician's surgery "went well," and he was released on Saturday (March 19).

The statement further added, “He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health.”

The company concluded the statement saying they will provide full support to the singer for his recovery. “We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists.”

The South Korean pop group's BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-Seoul concert has just concluded.

Jin, along with fellow band members V, RM, Suga, and Jimin, tested positive for coronavirus in December of last year. After spending time in quarantine, they all recovered.

BTS's 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour was extended by four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier this month. The band of seven is set to perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.

- With Inputs from PTI