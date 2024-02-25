British Indian Doctor’s Rock Band Embarks On UK-Wide Tour

“We always hope the next set of strikes will be the last one because junior doctors don't want to have to strike. But sadly there's no other way to be heard by the government. The working conditions and pay right now are really not acceptable. There's so much responsibility that doctors have, with people's lives at stake literally, and the working conditions and pay do not reflect that at all,” he said, pointing out that in real terms all his colleagues are fighting for is an extra GBP 5 an hour.

Juggling their work shifts and rehearsals, the band is all set to perform at the Sunflower Lounge in Birmingham and then their tour is slotted for his home crowd in Newcastle followed by Manchester towards the end of next month. Beyond that, Gulz is open to bookings and asked if a tour to India may be in the offing, the doctor-musician sounds very excited at the prospect of playing a gig in the country he has so far only visited with family to spend time with cousins in Punjab.