Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Boney Kapoor Shares 'Last Picture' Of Sridevi On Death Anniversary Eve

Boney Kapoor Shares 'Last Picture' Of Sridevi On Death Anniversary Eve

A day prior to the death anniversary of Sridevi, her husband and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has shared the last picture of the actress on Thursday.

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 9:13 pm

A day prior to the death anniversary of Sridevi, her husband and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has shared the last picture of the actress on Thursday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)


In the picture, Sridevi can be seen posing along with Boney, daughter Khushi and other relatives.

While Sridevi donned a pastel green and gold ethnic ensemble, her daughter Khushi sported a pastel peach lehenga. The producer wrote on the picture, "Last picture".

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor reminisced about his wife a few days back. Sharing a portrait of his wife, he wrote, "You left us 5 years back...your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.

He also shared another portrait of her on his Instagram story and wrote, "Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar Wohi aajtak mere saath hai (the one who left me, is still with me to this day)."

Two days ago, Janhvi Kapoor also remembered Sridevi with a throwback picture that shows her talking to her mom.

Sharing the photo, Janhvi wrote, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do, hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do-it starts and ends with you."

Sridevi, worked in over 300 films. The actress tragically passed away on February 24, 2018 in a drowning incident in UAE to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

