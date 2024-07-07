Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Salman Khan Firing Case Update, Celebs Attend Anant-Radhika's Sangeet And More

Shah Rukh Khan to be honored by Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with the career achievement award by the Locarno Film Festival. On Tuesday, the festival site took to its Instagram handle to share the news. The 'Jawan' actor will be awarded with the prestigious award for his outstanding career in Indian cinema spanning more than 100 feature films “in a breathtaking multitude of genres''. The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 7 and continue till August 17. SRK will receive the award on August 10 at Piazza Grande open-air venue where his film 'Devdas' (2002) will also be screened. It will be followed by his conversation on August 11.