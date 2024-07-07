Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Salman Khan Firing Case Update, Celebs Attend Anant-Radhika's Sangeet And More

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: From Salman Khan's firing case latest update to celebs attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet, here are the top headlines of this week.

Bollywood newsmakers of the week
The first Sunday of this month is here and we are back with Bollywood's top newsmakers which have created a buzz throughout the week. From Salman Khan's firing case latest update to celebs attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet, many events have happened this week. 

Have a look at the top newsmakers from the Bollywood industry.

Salman Khan firing case update

As per a report in NDTV, a new chargesheet was filed against five accused of plotting to assassinate Salman Khan. The report stated that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had issued a contract worth Rs 25 lakh to kill Salman Khan. It was planned for many months- from August 2023 to April 2024. Police investigations also found out that the gang was planning to acquire advanced firearms from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol, the same type of pistol which was used in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan to be honored by Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with the career achievement award by the Locarno Film Festival. On Tuesday, the festival site took to its Instagram handle to share the news. The 'Jawan' actor will be awarded with the prestigious award for his outstanding career in Indian cinema spanning more than 100 feature films “in a breathtaking multitude of genres''. The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 7 and continue till August 17. SRK will receive the award on August 10 at Piazza Grande open-air venue where his film 'Devdas' (2002) will also be screened. It will be followed by his conversation on August 11.

Fawad Khan to make a comeback to Bollywood

As per a report in Filmfare, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will be returning to Bollywood after a hiatus of 8 years. As per the report, the 'Humsafar' actor will be seen in a Hindi film with Vaani Kapoor, which is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Bollywood celebs attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor among others graced the star-studded sangeet night held in Mumbai on July 5. The main highlight of the grand night was the electrifying performance by Justin Bieber.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film title revealed

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming Spy Universe film is titled 'Alpha'. On Friday, July 5, Alia took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video revealing the film title. The shooting for the much-awaited spy thriller has finally begun. 'Alpha' is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. Alia and Sharvari are playing key roles in the spy-thriller. For the unversed, 'Alpha' is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe and is billed as one of the most ambitious action spy film led by female protagonists.

If we have missed any other important Bollywood news of this week, do let us know.

