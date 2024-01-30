Bob Odenkirk Stunned To Discover He's Related To King Charles

Prior to the reveal, Odenkirk said on the show: "I’m an American. I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in that. You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilisation. But I think that we’ve gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road.”

That's when Gates jumped in to give him the huge surprise that he was 11th cousins with Charles, which led to Odenkirk jokingly changing his tune immediately. He laughed: "Well maybe I'll change my mind on that." The pair got into a jovial back and forth, with Gates "criticising" Odenkirk for "trashing" his newfound family.