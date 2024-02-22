‘Bigg Boss 16’ Contestants Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik Reportedly Summoned By ED In Money

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reportedly summoned ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Shiv Thakare and questioned him recently in an alleged money laundering case linked with alleged drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi. As per a report by the Free Press Journal, Shiv's statement was recorded in the capacity of being a witness in this case. The ED also summoned his ‘Bigg Boss 16’ co-contestant Abdu Rozik to appear before it.
According to the portal, Ali Asghar Shirazi had floated Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd., and ended up financing several startups including that of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Through his company, Shirazi apparently made money through narco-fundinging in several startups, including Thakare Chai and Snacks, a food and snack brand and a restaurant. Since Abdu Rozik also entered the fast food startup market with Burgiir, a burger brand, he partnered with Hustlers Hospitality Through Hustlers. Reportedly, Ali Asghar Shirazi had substantial investments in Burgiir.
The Free Press Journal quoted sources as saying that both Shiv and Abdu ended their contracts after they got to know about Ali Asghar Shirazi's reported involvement in narco business.
Earlier in 2023, Abdu had ventured into his burger restaurant in Mumbai, with several celebs, including Sonu Sood, having attended the opening bash.
According to sources, during his statement to the ED, Shiv Thakare shared that he met Krunal Ojha, the director of Hustlers Hospitality, through someone in 2022-23. Ojha was the one who offered him a partnership deal for the Thakare Chai and Snacks. According to the contract, Hustlers Hospitality put a huge amount of money in Thakare Chai & Snacks.