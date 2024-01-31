Munawar Faruqui, Abdu Rozik Step Out For Dinner; Plan Their Next Takeover

The social media influencer Abdu Rozik has dropped glimpses from his meeting with the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui, and said that they are planning their next takeover.

Munawar is the winner of the 17th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'. He took home the trophy along with a whopping amount of over Rs 50 lakh and a car.

The Tajikistani singer Abdu, who was a part of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, has recently stepped out for dinner with Munawar and shared some happy pictures from their outing.