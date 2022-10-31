Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bhuvan Bam To Perform Action Sequences In Upcoming Series

Ace comedian, singer, and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam, who is all set for his next project, a web series named 'Taaza Khabar' talked about doing action sequences in the series.

Bhuvan Bam
Bhuvan Bam Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 4:52 pm

Ace comedian, singer, and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam, who is all set for his next project, a web series named 'Taaza Khabar' talked about doing action sequences in the series. 

He said that he insisted on doing action sequences because he believes in perfection when it comes to acting.

"I would like to believe I am a perfectionist so until and unless I don't do it I don't feel satisfied. When there were discussions about the action sequence for 'Taaza Khabar' I insisted I would do the action sequence. From the teaser you can see the action scenes are quite intense and that's just the teaser."

Bhuvan is playing the role of Vasant Gawde, a Mumbai-based sanitation worker and the story brings out his struggle to come out of poverty and lead a better life.

He spoke about the challenges and said that it was not easy but he put in all his efforts to give his best.

"There is a whole series to go to. It was not easy at all but as an actor it gives you that satisfaction. The series has a terrific cast and the story is worth taking all these risks."

It also features 'Satya' star A.J.D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' fame, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Marathi actor Prathmesh Parab.

Bhuvan is also co-producing the series under his home production BB Ki Vines Production. Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show will be streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related stories

Bhuvan Bam To Star In A Romantic Comedy

Bhuvan Bam Gets Injured While Shooting For 'Taaza Khabar'

Bhuvan Bam To Make His OTT Debut With 'Taaza Khabar'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bhuvan Bam Taaza Khabar Upcoming Series Bhuvan Bam Action Sequences Himank Gaur Disney+Hotstar Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls