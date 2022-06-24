Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bhushan Kumar Gifts Kartik Aaryan India's First GT Orange McLaren To Celebrate 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Success

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been riding the box office high with the success of his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Bhushan Kumar Gifts Kartik Aaryan India's First GT Orange McLaren To Celebrate 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Success
Kartik Aryan, Bhushan Kumar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 6:07 pm

Kartik Aaryan has been riding the box office wave super high and is now all set to ride his swanky new sports car gifted to him by his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' producer Bhushan Kumar.



The GT, a posh Orange McLaren, is the first of its kind set of super wheels to be delivered in India, sources said. Aryan looked super casually cool with his swanky new orange sports car, wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans with black shoes.

He shared on his social media, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi ???? Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha ?? India's 1st McLaren Gt ?? Agla gift Private jet sir ?? #Gratitude ????"

The young star is known for his fondness for supercars and enjoys driving to his shoots and the airport on his own. His collection includes a Lamborghini and the Mini Cooper he gifted his mom.

From 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' to the blockbuster of the year, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', T-Series and Aryan have given the audiences some of the biggest successes and are all set to unite for 'Shehzada' too. Celebrating the historic success of their latest, Kumar gifted the car to Aryan as a token of appreciation and gratitude.

Related stories

Kartik Aaryan-Starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Set To Arrive On OTT On June 19

Kartik Aaryan Is 'Not Running After Money', Says 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Producer Bhushan Kumar

Kumar had said recently that his bond with Aaryan has developed the professional relationship they initially shared. The sports car is a token of appreciation for the actor's determination, he said.

The actor recently took to his social media to mark the successful run of the film at the box office with a super fun game edit, writing, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 starting its UNREAL RUN of the 6th WEEK now In a Theatre near you ?? ZigZagger #RoohBaba vs
Bonecracker Manju ??"

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' busy taking over OTT along with the box office, Aryan also has 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Kartik Aaryan Bhushan Kumar Gifts GT Orange McLaren Car Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Hit Kartik Aaryan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

Fixed Deposit Rates Up: Check New FD Rates Of Top Banks Including SBI, ICICI, HDFC 

Fixed Deposit Rates Up: Check New FD Rates Of Top Banks Including SBI, ICICI, HDFC 