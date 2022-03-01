Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Bhagyashree Breaks Down Talking About Eloping From Home To Get Married To Himalay Dassani

Actress Bhagyashree speaks about her married life on the show, 'Smart Jodi'. She speaks that she and her husband eloped as her were parents against the wedding and she also added how much happy she is in her life.

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 3:34 pm

Actress Bhagyashree and her businessman husband Himalay Dassani will be seen in the next episode of Star Plus’s new show, ‘Smart Jodi’. In the episode, Bhagyashree and her husband will recreate their wedding day and moments from it. The couple had eloped in 1990 due to the fact that her parents were against the wedding, something that she has spoken about on the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She spoke about how the couple tied the knot despite the family's objection. She said, “Mere liye shaadi mein koi nahi tha, sivaaye inke. Jab maine mummy papa se kaha ki main shaadi karna chahti hu inse, woh nahi maane. Maa baap ke baccho ke liye sapne hote hain lekin baccho ke apne sapne bhi hote hain aur kabhi kabhi, unke sapne unhe jeene dena chaiye. Kyuki aakhir mein, unki zindagi hai, unhe jini hai. (There was no one at my wedding except him. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree to it. Parents have dreams for their children but the children also have dreams of their own. And sometimes you should let them realise their dreams. At the end of the day, it's their life that they need to live).” Bhagyashree got emotional while talking about the same.

She also added that she did not ‘run away to get married. “Jo log and media kehte haina ki maine bhaag ke shaadi ki, usse bahut bahut gussa aata hai mujhe kyuki maine bhaag ke shadi nahi ki (When people and the media says that I ran away to get married, I feel so, so angry. Because I didn't),” she said.

On the show, Bhagyashree and her husband put varmalas (garlands) around each other’s necks as other participating couples cheered for them.

The couple has two kids, son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika, both of whom are actors. In 2020, Bhagyashree said that she and her husband Himalay had separated for more than a year during their 32 years long marriage. She added, “Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that ‘What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?’ It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling).”

