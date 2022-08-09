Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tops Billboard 200 As 2022's Biggest Debut By Female Artiste

Singer Beyonce's 'Renaissance' is at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart as 2022's biggest week by a woman and the second-largest week of the year overall as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week, according to Luminate.



According to billboard.com, 'Renaissance', Beyonce's seventh solo No. 1 album, is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with '30', which ruled for its first six weeks on the list (charts dated December 4, 2021 - January 8, 2022).



'Renaissance' is Beyonce's seventh solo studio album, and the first since the chart-topping 'Lemonade' in 2016. Since then, she teamed with husband Jay-Z on 'The Carters' Everything Is Love' in 2018, released 'Homecoming: The Live Album' and led 'The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack'.



Also in the new top 10 on the Billboard 200: ATEEZ, ENHYPEN and Dance Gavin Dance all score their first top 10 albums as their latest releases debut in the region, while $uicideboy$ collects its third top 10 effort with the No. 7 arrival of 'Sing Me a Lullaby', 'My Sweet Temptation'.