Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tops Billboard 200 As 2022's Biggest Debut By Female Artiste

Singer Beyonce's 'Renaissance' is at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart as 2022's biggest week by a woman and the second-largest week of the year overall as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week, according to Luminate.

Beyonce
Beyonce Instagram/@beyonce

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 11:24 am

Singer Beyonce's 'Renaissance' is at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart as 2022's biggest week by a woman and the second-largest week of the year overall as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week, according to Luminate.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)


According to billboard.com, 'Renaissance', Beyonce's seventh solo No. 1 album, is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with '30', which ruled for its first six weeks on the list (charts dated December 4, 2021 - January 8, 2022).

'Renaissance' is Beyonce's seventh solo studio album, and the first since the chart-topping 'Lemonade' in 2016. Since then, she teamed with husband Jay-Z on 'The Carters' Everything Is Love' in 2018, released 'Homecoming: The Live Album' and led 'The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack'.

Also in the new top 10 on the Billboard 200: ATEEZ, ENHYPEN and Dance Gavin Dance all score their first top 10 albums as their latest releases debut in the region, while $uicideboy$ collects its third top 10 effort with the No. 7 arrival of 'Sing Me a Lullaby', 'My Sweet Temptation'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Beyonce Renaissance Billboard 200 Biggest Debut By Female Artist Rapper Singer New Album Music
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics