Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Eminem Reveals Tracklist For New Album Featuring Rihanna, Beyonce

Rapper Eminem has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming 'Curtain Call 2' greatest hits album, which is set for an August 5 release and highlights his hit singles from 2009 through today.

Eminem Twitter

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 2:00 pm

Rapper Eminem has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming 'Curtain Call 2' greatest hits album, which is set for an August 5 release and highlights his hit singles from 2009 through today.

According to people.com, he took to Instagram and shared the news.

'Curtain Call 2' is framed as a sequel to his 2005 greatest hits album 'Curtain Call: The Hits', which included songs from 1999's 'The Slim Shady' LP, 2000's 'The Marshall Mathers' LP, 2002's '8 Mile' and 'The Eminem Show' as well as 2004's 'Encore'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)



The upcoming 2-disc, 34-track set features tracks from 2009's 'Relapse', 2010's 'Recovery', 2011's 'Hell: The Sequel', 2011's 'The Marshall Mathers' LP 2, 2017's 'Revival', 2018's 'Kamikaze' and 2020's 'Music to Get Murdered By' as well as soundtrack cuts from 2015's 'Southpaw' and 2022's 'Elvis'.

Alongside two new tracks, 'The King and I' featuring CeeLo Green from Elvis and 'From the D 2 the LBC' featuring Snoop Dogg, Curtain Call 2 includes Eminem's hit singles such as Rihanna collaborations 'Love the Way You Lie' and 'The Monster', 'Not Afraid', 'Crack a Bottle' featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, 'Walk on Water' featuring Beyonce and 'Kings Never Die' featuring Gwen Stefani.

Eminem shared a video to Instagram revealing the greatest hits album's tracklist on Tuesday alongside the caption: "#CC2 OFFICIAL TRACKLIST #Relapse #Recovery #MMLP2 #Revival #Kamikaze #MTBMB #MTBMBSIDEB #Southpaw #ShadyXV #HellTheSequel."

The tracklist announcement arrived just one day after Eminem dropped the previously unreleased 'Crack a Bottle' music video, filmed around the No. 1 single's release in 2009, which he said via Instagram was "Unlocked from the Shady Vault."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

[With Inputs From IANS]

Eminem Rihanna Beyonce Curtain Call 2
