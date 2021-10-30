Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
How Did Eminem Help Ed Sheeran In Maintaining A Healthy Balance Between Work and Personal Life?

In a recent interview, Sheeran recalled understanding how Eminem keeps his work only till the evening and spends time with his kids afterwards.

How Did Eminem Help Ed Sheeran In Maintaining A Healthy Balance Between Work and Personal Life?
Sheeran, who has collaborated with Eminem in many projects revealed that the Godzilla rapper explained to him the importance of seeing their work as a 9-5 job in order to spend time with family and friends in the evening. | Source: Instagram/@teddysphotos/@eminem

How Did Eminem Help Ed Sheeran In Maintaining A Healthy Balance Between Work and Personal Life?
2021-10-30T17:50:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 5:50 pm

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, has revealed that American rapper-producer Eminem has motivated the ‘Perfect’ singer to strike a balance between in his personal and work life.  While speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Sheeran revealed some behind-the-scenes facts about his recently released album '='.

Sheeran, who has collaborated with Eminem in many projects revealed that the Godzilla rapper explained to him the importance of seeing their work as a 9-5 job in order to spend time with family and friends in the evening, especially, after welcoming daughter Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn.

"I primarily thought the hip-hop sessions were night-time, that's how I first really started off, was going to the studio at, like, 6:00 p.m., having a bit of food, having a chat, about 9:00 p.m. you get in the booth and then by, like, 6:00 a.m. you're going home, and that was just the norm," Sheeran began as she spoke about his earlier days of making music.

While he was working with Eminem in Detroit, Sheeran recalled understanding how Eminem keeps his work only till the evening and spends time with his kids afterwards.

"And I remember going to work with Eminem in Detroit and he was like, ‘No, bro, I get in 9:00 a.m. and leave at 5:00, I can go out to dinner and hang out with my kids’," Sheeran noted.

Agreeing with Eminem's way of doing things, Sheeran also said that he changed his way of working to maintain a healthier work-life balance and that has proven to be beneficial for him in terms of songwriting.

"Since then the time between 9:00 in the morning and 11:00 in the morning is the most inspiration to me, that's when your brain is really, really working, so I find all the best stuff is written in the morning and then throughout the day you wind down and by the end of the day you're kind of done," Sheeran said.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Ed Sheeran
