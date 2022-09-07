Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Banter Boss: Big B's Naughty Question To 'KBC 14' Contestant

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, often seen indulging in banter with the contestants, will be seen engaged in a fun-filled conversation with 35-year-old Delhi-based businessman Harsh Poddar about how his wife reacts when he returns from office with a smile.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan geotv

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 6:32 pm

Harsh said: "Sir I have to tell you something about the argument between me and my wife. Whenever I return from office with a smile ...."

Before he completed his sentence, Big B replied: "Aaj hans rahe hain. Aap kya kisise mulakat karke aaye hai? (You seem to be very happy. Whom you met today?)" Then the contestant jokingly replied: "Sir, it happens with you also?" And Big B just smiled.

Moving ahead in the conversation, the host asked him about how he got into the business of medical supplies after coming from a family of doctors and the contestant talked about his father, who guided him in his business. Harsh added that he idolises Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

As his wife is a dentist, he told Bachchan that with the winning amount, he wants to open a clinic for her.

He also calls himself lucky to be part of the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

"Being a part of this show made me realise how lucky I am to be sitting on the hotseat because there were a lot of great contestants with me that night sitting on the fastest finger first chairs," he said. "I entered with luck but stayed on with wit. I will always cherish these memories."

Poddar will be seen attempting the question for 'Dhan Amrit' (Rs 75 lakh) in Wednesday night's episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

