Badshah Cheers For Rapper Nazz Over His Energetic Performance

Popular rapper Badshah was totally amazed looking at the performance of 'Hustle MTV 2.0' Nazz.

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:11 pm

Popular rapper Badshah was totally amazed looking at the performance of 'Hustle MTV 2.0' Nihar Hodawadekar, known by his stage name Nazz. He said that he had evolved and improved a lot in his rapping style and creativity. 

"Nazz, there was a time when you almost lost in one of the battles, and what we have seen afterwards.... Nazz is something else only. What I love about you and also hate about you is that you make it look easy, when it's not."

Badshah, who is seen judging the rappers on 'Hustle 2.0' enjoyed the competition between Vikalp Dwivedi known by his stage name Wicked Sunny and Nazz. Both the performances that happened one after another grabbed the attention of the judge and the audience. 

But later, Nazz proved his mettle with his rap composition 'Kisi Ka Haath Apne Sar Pe Na' and turned out to be the winner. He made everyone groove with his rapping style and lyrics.

He added: "At what level you are thinking is beyond my understanding but this was a great battle. I think this is one of the most interesting battles Indian hip-hop has ever seen."

'Hustle 2.0' airs on MTV.

