Ayushmann Khurrana Poses In Front Of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat; Gets Mobbed By Fans

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie 'An Action Hero', is a Shah Rukh Khan fan. Well, who isn't? But, the 'Andhadhun' star took it a bit further and confessed about being an "SRKian" on his social media.

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 11:56 am

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself passing by SRK's iconic Mumbai bungalow - Mannat. In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen surrounded by scores of SRK fans as he waves at the bungalow.

Writing in the caption, Ayushmann noted: "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li (I was passing by Mannat so, asked for something from God). #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian."

Ayushmann's film 'An Action Hero', which also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to hit the theatres on December 2.

Recently, the makers unveiled the item number 'Aap Jaisa Koi', which features Malaika Arora along with Ayushmann and is garnering a positive response from the audience.

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Ayushmann Khurrana
