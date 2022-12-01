Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana Does An Impromptu Jam With Delhi Street Singer

Ayushmann Khurrana Does An Impromptu Jam With Delhi Street Singer

Ayushmann Khurrana Surprised A Fan
Ayushmann Khurrana Surprised A Fan Instagram- @ayushmannk

01 Dec 2022

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has fulfilled a Delhi based street singer named Shivam's dream with an impromptu jam session.

Shivam, who entertains people in the national capital with his melodious voice and brilliant guitar skills, always wanted to meet Ayushmann and sing with him. His favourite song is Ayushmann's 'Paani Da Rang' from 'Vicky Donor'.

Shivam had uploaded his rendition of the blockbuster song and tagged Ayushmann. Seeing Shivam's post, the actor, who was in Delhi for the promotion of his upcoming release, 'An Action Hero', had promised him that he will meet him. Ayushmann surprised Shivam.

Not only did he meet and chat with Shivam, Ayushmann also jammed with him impromptu on 'Paani Da Rang' and 'Jehda Nasha' from his upcoming film 'An Action Hero' and enthralled the crowd that built up steadily as they were surprised to see Ayushmann on the streets of Delhi singing live.

Ayushmann responded to Shivam's post saying: "Shivam mera gaana gaane ke liye shukriya! Lots of love."

Ayushmann Khurrana Surprised A Fan
Ayushmann Khurrana Surprised A Fan Instagram Story

