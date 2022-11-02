Ayushi Khurana Looks Up To Dance Inspiration Michael Jackson

TV actress Ayushi Khurana, who is currently seen in the show 'Ajooni' talked about her interest in dancing and she called late king of pop Michael Jackson her idol.

She plays the lead opposite Shoaib Ibrahim in the show. Ayushi spoke about her interest: "I've been dancing since I was five. Since we were children, my sister and I have always enjoyed dancing together. After learning about our passion in dance, my mother decided to admit us to a facility. I've always had a strong interest in it."

The 'Mann Sundar' actress added how she follows the style and dance moves of Michael Jackson. Though she also admires Terence Lewis and Shakti Mohan but he is her all time favourite.

"When it comes to my enthusiasm and love for dancing, I've always looked up to Michael Jackson as one of my main dance inspirations. I attempted to imitate him to some extent since I loved the way he used to influence everyone with his moves. Terrance, Shakti, and a few others are among the great dancers I like, but Michael Jackson has always held a special place in my heart," she added.

Ayushi recalled participating in dance competitions at a very young age though she never took any formal training but her passion for dance was so much that she never left any opportunity to display her talent. Though eventually, she had to stop dancing and concentrate on her studies.

Ayushi continued: "I'm not a trained dancer, but I have received several awards in different dancing competitions during my childhood. I continued dancing until my tenth-grade year, but I had to stop since I needed to concentrate on my education. My father was a little strict and wanted me to concentrate on my studies, so I wasn't able to finish my training at the time. But dance will always be something I'm deeply enthusiastic about."

'Ajooni' airs on Star Bharat.