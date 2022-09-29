Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Author Amish Tripathi To Host Travel-Mythology Show 'Legends Of The Ramayana With Amish'

Renowned Indian author Amish Tripathi, who is known for his 'Shiva' trilogy, is set to unravel the lesser-known stories revolving around the Indian literary epic 'Ramayana' with the upcoming series 'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish'. The three-part series will see Amish as the host.

Legends of the Ramayana with Amish
29 Sep 2022

Amish Tripathi, who will revisit the sacred geography of one of the world's greatest stories with the series, said in a statement: "Ramayan is the proud heritage of every single Indian, regardless of religion, caste, language, or gender. And I discovered the truth of this feeling even more as we shot for this documentary."

This series will traverse 5000 kilometres, deep diving into ancient stories and myths around Ramayana. It is enriched with professionally researched opinions and experts' comments from guests like Yatindra Mishra (Prince of Ayodhya), Kavita Kane (Author), award-winning Hydrogeologist Ritesh Arya, Sunela Jayawardene (Environmental Architect & Author), Krishna Devaraya, Descendent, Vijayanagara Dynasty, Shashi Dhanatunge, Former Vice Chairperson, Civil Aviation Authority, Sri Lanka and many others that add to the authenticity.

Adding further, Amish said: "There were so many lesser-known stories and traditions that we discovered, some genuinely surprising. What an honour it has been, to travel with the wonderful team of Discovery and Wide-Angle Films as we followed the path that was trod many millennia ago by our God, Lord Ram Himself. It was enlightening, it was fun, it was surreal."

The author will travel to key locations across India and Sri Lanka to piece the journey together whilst bringing alive history and showcasing the rich cultures, social diversities and landscapes prevalent in each region.

'Legends of the Ramayana with Amish' will premiere on Discovery Channel on October 3 at 9 PM (IST).

