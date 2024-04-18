Art & Entertainment

Athiya Shetty Wishes Hubby KL Rahul On Birthday: ‘My Whole Heart For My Whole Life’

Actress Athiya Shetty, who was last seen in the 2019 film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', celebrated her husband and ace India cricketer K.L. Rahul’s birthday on Thursday.

Athiya, who is the daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, took to her Instagram and shared two pictures with Rahul, wishing him the best on his special day.

The first picture is from their holiday in which Athiya could be seen wearing a swimsuit with a floral pattern with her husband lying next to her.

The second is a monochromatic picture of the actress hugging Rahul.

Athiya wrote in the caption, “My whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything.”

Wishing his son-in-law on his birthday, Suniel Shetty shared a picture of himself chilling on the couch with his son Ahan Shetty and Rahul.

“They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters… feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain, happy birthday Rahul … love you son," the actor wrote as caption.

