Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Athiya Shetty, K.L. Rahul To Tie The Knot In Three Months

Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian Men's National Cricket Team Vice-Captain KL Rahul have been dating for over three years.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Instagram/@athiyashetty

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 8:00 pm

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who has been dating K.L. Rahul, captain of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the Indian national team for more than three years, is set to tie the knot with him in the coming three months.

A source close to Shetty told India Today that preparations for the wedding are going in full swing and Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet her family.

The couple, along with their families, reportedly visited the new house to see the progress as they will be moving in soon. The wedding, every detail of which is being overseen by the bride herself, is expected to take place in Mumbai.

According to India Today, Shetty recently jetted off to Germany with K. L. Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to an injury. The 30-year-old, who sustained a groin injury, underwent surgery in Germany. The source further revealed that Rahul would remain there for about a month and Shetty would be by his side during his recovery.

Related stories

KL Rahul To Miss England Test; Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead India In Two T20s Against Ireland

IND Vs SA: KL Rahul Wishes Rishabh Pant Best Of Luck, Says He's 'Gutted Not To Be Leading' India

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Kl Rahul Athiya Shetty Celebrity Wedding Bollywood Actress Indian National Cricket Team Indian Cricketer KL Rahul Aathiya Shetty
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG