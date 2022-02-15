Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Arjun Rampal Doesn't Need ‘Piece Of Paper’ To Validate Relationship With Gabriella Demetriades

“Humari shaadi to ho gayi hai na. Dil dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need)?" said Arjun Rampal.

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 7:29 pm

Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades do not intend to marry. They are presently living together and raising their son Arik, who will turn three in July.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rampal stated in a joint interview that he and Demetriades do not require a "piece of paper" to verify their relationship. Meanwhile, she stated that the fact that they are unmarried does not make them "any less of a couple."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Humari shaadi to ho gayi hai na. Dil dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need)? You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don’t think so and even she doesn’t. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage,” said Rampal.

Gabriella insisted that, while marriage is a "very beautiful thing," it is not a necessity. “We can be together and live together for longer than a married couple and does that make us any less of a couple? No. And there are many people, who can’t get married for whatever reasons and does that make their love any more or less significant? I don’t think so. I think for us it’s like, we are very solid and we are very protected in our love and we don’t need any more validation than that. But you know otherwise, I think it’s a choice. It’s not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rampal formerly married Mehr Jesia, with whom he had two children, Myra and Mahikaa. In 2018, he and Gabriella Demetriades were introduced to one other via mutual acquaintances. They started dating soon after and had their son Arik in 2019.

