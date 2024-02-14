Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sen Gives Sneak Peek Into Her ‘Valentine’, Says ‘New Beginnings’

The 'Baal Veer' fame young diva Anushka Sen, who is currently riding high on both professional and personal front, on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her valentine, and it is nothing but her new project.

February 14, 2024

Anushka Sen Photo: Instagram
Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures, wherein she can be seen smiling ear to ear while posing alongside a video camera.

Draped in a vibrant multicolored dress, the 'Jhansi Ki Rani' star exudes infectious energy as she gazes playfully at the camera, effortlessly striking candid poses.

With a wink, Anushka crafted a heart shape with her hands, hinting at the passion and enthusiasm she brings to her new project.

The last picture shows a sneak peek into the muhurat puja. However, the young actress did not disclose the details about her project.

The post is captioned as: “My Valentine #newbeginnings”, followed by a white heart and evil eye emoji.

Few days back, Anushka, who is just 21-year-old had shared a happy news with her fans, as she purchased a luxurious house in the city of dreams -- Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen as the contestant in the stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 11.

